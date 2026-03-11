Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Three saves in loss
Mamardashvili made three saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-0 loss against Galatasaray.
Mamardashvili made three saves on four shots faced while starting for the injured Alisson. It was a decent showing, but the team in front of him didn't offer Mamardashvili any sort of goalscoring help. If he remains the starter for the second leg he will need to shut up shop and hope the team in front of him can pull it back.
