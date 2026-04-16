Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Three saves in loss

Mamardashvili made three saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Mamardashvili made three saves and conceded two goals in Tuesday's 2-0 loss against PSG, unable to prevent his side s elimination from the Champions League. The goalkeeper has managed just one clean sheet over his last five appearances, recording 18 saves while conceding 10 goals during that span, and will look to bounce back Sunday in the Merseyside derby against Everton.