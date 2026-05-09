Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Two saves for draw

Mamardashvili made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Chelsea.

Mamardashvili faced three shots and stopped two of them to earn the draw during Saturday's clash. Mamardashvili is back fit, which means Freddie Woodman falls to the bench, a good sign for Liverpool, though he wasn't able to earn the clean sheet Saturday. Mamardashvili should be in line for at least one more start this season, as the injured Alisson isn't back in training yet.