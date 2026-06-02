Giorgian De Arrascaeta Injury: Big concern due to muscle issue
De Arrascaeta finished Tuesday's practice with a muscular pain in his calf, which puts him at risk of being ruled out of the entire World Cup, Rodri Vazquez of Revista Centenario reports.
De Arrascaeta was nearing a complete recovery from the collarbone surgery he underwent in late April and was training with the Uruguayan squad in recent days. However, it's now feared that he sustained a muscle tear, which would prevent him from playing in the international tournament. Such news would significantly reduce Uruguay's playmaking ability, potentially leading to the deployment of either Facundo Pellistri or someone like Facundo Torres in a more prominent role.
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