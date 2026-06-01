Giorgian De Arrascaeta Injury: Feeling well, still recovering

De Arrascaeta (collarbone) "is doing very well, but the recovery time for a bone injury like a fractured clavicle cannot be ignored, even if the player feels great.", Uruguayan national team coach Marcelo Bielsa revealed Monday, AUFTV reports.

De Arrascaeta is trending toward a complete recovery when the Uruguayan squad starts its World Cup journey against Saudi Arabia on June 15, having trained without discomfort in recent days. The playmaker hasn't seen any action since April 29, but his talent should be very helpful for Uruguay even if he's not ready to record 90 minutes in the initial matches. His inclusion would push Rodrigo Bentancur and Facundo Pellistri either to more defensive roles or to the bench. Additionally, the Flamengo player is expected to handle set-piece duties throughout the competition.