Giorgian De Arrascaeta Injury: Kept in WC squad despite injury
De Arrascaeta's (calf) injury has been confirmed to be a muscle issue, with the Uruguayan national team clarifying that his place in the World Cup roster remains unaltered, though he's expected to require at least 15 days of rest, according to Rodrigo Romano of Teledoce.
De Arrascaeta is likely to be sidelined in the first couple of group-stage games against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde, respectively. However, he may have a chance to return later in the competition if Uruguay continue to advance. In any case, the playmaker might not be in optimal shape, having previously been inactive since late April due to a collarbone problem that required surgery. He'll consequently look to make an impact off the bench if he recovers at some point during the competition. Meanwhile, either Facundo Pellistri or Facundo Torres will take on a bigger role in attack.
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