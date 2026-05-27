Giorgian De Arrascaeta headshot

Giorgian De Arrascaeta Injury: Training with ball in NT camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

De Arrascaeta (collarbone) was pictured running with the ball in Uruguay's training sessions prior to the World Cup.

De Arrascaeta is still a doubt following his collarbone surgery in late April, and he's working on a fast recovery to be available for international activity. If he continues to regain fitness, he'll be the main option to start in a central attacking midfield spot, limiting Rodrigo Bentancur and Facundo Pellistri to either defensive roles or bench duty. The Flamengo player could be one of the team's top playmakers and a potential set-piece taker if he's ready for significant minutes.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta
Flamengo
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