Giorgian De Arrascaeta Injury: Training with ball in NT camp
De Arrascaeta (collarbone) was pictured running with the ball in Uruguay's training sessions prior to the World Cup.
De Arrascaeta is still a doubt following his collarbone surgery in late April, and he's working on a fast recovery to be available for international activity. If he continues to regain fitness, he'll be the main option to start in a central attacking midfield spot, limiting Rodrigo Bentancur and Facundo Pellistri to either defensive roles or bench duty. The Flamengo player could be one of the team's top playmakers and a potential set-piece taker if he's ready for significant minutes.
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