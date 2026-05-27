Giorgian De Arrascaeta Injury: Training with ball in NT camp

De Arrascaeta (collarbone) was pictured running with the ball in Uruguay's training sessions prior to the World Cup.

De Arrascaeta is still a doubt following his collarbone surgery in late April, and he's working on a fast recovery to be available for international activity. If he continues to regain fitness, he'll be the main option to start in a central attacking midfield spot, limiting Rodrigo Bentancur and Facundo Pellistri to either defensive roles or bench duty. The Flamengo player could be one of the team's top playmakers and a potential set-piece taker if he's ready for significant minutes.