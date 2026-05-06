Giorgian De Arrascaeta Injury: Undergoes collarbone surgery

De Arrascaeta had a right clavicle fracture repaired through medical procedure after being injured in a Copa Libertadores match on April 29, his club reported.

De Arrascaeta hasn't been ruled out for Uruguay ahead of the World Cup, but he'll be in a race against time to be ready for the June 15 opener against Saudi Arabia. The playmaker would be expected to return in the international competition and play a major role if he regains enough fitness, but otherwise his place may be covered by either Rodrigo Bentancur or Facundo Pellistri.