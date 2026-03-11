Giorgio Scalvini Injury: Clears UCL suspension

Scalvini (knee) completed his continental ban in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Bayern Munich and is set to return from injury in Saturday's clash with Inter, coach Raffaele Palladino relayed.

Scalvini was ineligible to play midweek due to a previous red card and missed one game due to a knock, but the coach heavily implied he'll be good to go for the next game. Atalanta went with a different scheme in this one, which didn't work out, while Odilon Kossounou and Berat Djimsiti replaced him in their standard formation. He has tallied at least one clearance in his last eight showings, totaling 26, contributing to two clean sheets and posting 16 tackles (nine won), 15 interceptions and seven blocks over that span.