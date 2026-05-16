Giorgio Scalvini Injury: Could make it for Bologna clash

Scalvini (ankle) has recovered more quickly than expected and could be available versus Bologna on Sunday, L'Eco di Bergamo reported.

Scalvini was initially believed to be done for the season, but he's been able to work on grass in recent days and could be an option if he passes a late fitness test. Sead Kolasinac (lower leg) and Berat Djimsiti (hamstring) are also banged up, so the lineup choices will likely come down to whoever is in better shape. Scalvini has tallied at least one tackle in six straight outings (all starts), totaling 10, helping secure two clean sheets, scoring and assisting once and adding 14 interceptions and 17 clearances over that span.