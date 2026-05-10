Giorgio Scalvini Injury: Exits early in Milan clash

Scalvini recorded one tackle (zero won), one clearance and two interceptions before departing Sunday's win over Atalanta at the 48th minute because of an ankle sprain, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Scalvini picked up a small amount of stats in the back before being forced off after twisting his ankle early in the second half. His replacement, Odilon Kossounou, quickly bowed out because of a muscular problem and was substituted by Honest Ahanor. Marten De Roon could also fill in defensively if needed against Bologna next week.