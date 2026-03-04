Giorgio Scalvini Injury: Limps off in cup game

Scalvini left Wednesday's Coppa Italia match versus Lazio in the second half due to a left knee contusion, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Scalvini took a hit on the joint and tried to gut it out for a few minutes before exiting. He faces a short turnaround to be ready for Saturday's home game versus Udinese. Odilon Kossounou or Berat Djimsiti would replace him in the XI if needed.