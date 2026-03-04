Giorgio Scalvini Injury: Limps off in cup game
Scalvini left Wednesday's Coppa Italia match versus Lazio in the second half due to a left knee contusion, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Scalvini took a hit on the joint and tried to gut it out for a few minutes before exiting. He faces a short turnaround to be ready for Saturday's home game versus Udinese. Odilon Kossounou or Berat Djimsiti would replace him in the XI if needed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giorgio Scalvini See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giorgio Scalvini See More