Giorgio Scalvini Injury: Questionable for Udinese contest

March 6, 2026

Scalvini (knee) could be spared in Saturday's game versus Udinese, Sky Italy relayed.

Scalvini isn't dealing with anything major, but isn't 100 percent either and might not play in this one. It remains to be determined whether he'll be part of the squad or if he will be excluded altogether. Odilon Kossounou and Berat Djimsiti are the next men up at the position.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giorgio Scalvini See More
