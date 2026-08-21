Giorgio Scalvini Injury: Rolls ankle in Conference League game

Scalvini exited Thursday's clash against Hapoel Tel Aviv at the 26th minute due to a left ankle sprain, Sky Italy reported.

Scalvini initially tried to play through the problem but was visibly hobbled. He only has a couple of days to recover ahead of Sunday's clash with Sassuolo. He was replaced by newcomer Thomas Kristensen, who joined Odilon Kossounou in the middle of the defense. Sead Kolasinac is also an option in the role.