Giorgio Scalvini headshot

Giorgio Scalvini Injury: Will miss the last two matches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Scalvini has been diagnosed with a medium-grade right ankle sprain, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Scalvini will need up to a month to recover and therefore won't be an option for the last two rounds. He closes his campaign a little early with with three goals, one assist, 66 clearnaces and 44 tackles and having contributed to five clean sheets in 23 appearances, missing significant time earlier in the year. Atalanta will have a very makeshift line down the stretch, as Isak Hien is suspended and Berat Djimsiti (hamstring) and Odilon Kossounou (thigh) are iffy.

Giorgio Scalvini
Atalanta
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