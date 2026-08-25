Giorgio Scalvini News: Average outing in Sassuolo match
Scalvini (ankle) had one off-target shot, one clearance and one block and committed one foul in Sunday's 2-1 win over Sassuolo.
Scalvini saw a full complement of minutes despite dealing with an ankle problem, but he didn't put up a lot of stats, and Atalanta gave up one goal. He's set for a consistent role, as long as he stays healthy, especially since Isak Hien (thigh) will miss a few months.
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