Giorgio Scalvini headshot

Giorgio Scalvini News: Busy outing in Inter tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Scalvini (knee) won one of two tackles and had two clearances, one block and three interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

Scalvini looked healthy after dealing with a bruise and was on point in the back, but Inter scored once. He has posted multiple tackles in his last four displays, totaling 10 (six won) and posting eight interceptions, two blocks, and four chances created over that span, with no clean sheets. Additionally, this marked his ninth consecutive appearance with at least one clearance, for a total of 28.

Giorgio Scalvini
Atalanta
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