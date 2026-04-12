Giorgio Scalvini News: Creates four chances in Juventus bout
Scalvini generated three shots (zero on goal), one interception and four chances created and won one of two tackles in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Juventus.
Scalvini was a lot more involved offensively than in the back, recording a new season high in key passes and matching the one in attempts, coming close to the target a couple of times. He has logged at least one interception in eight outings in a row, piling up 15 and adding 15 tackles (nine won) and nine chances created over that span. Furthermore, this marked his fourth straight tilt with one or more shots, for a total of seven (one on target). Instead, he halted a 12-match streak with at least one clearance.
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