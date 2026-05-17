Giorgio Scalvini News: Finds starting role

Scalvini (ankle) is in the starting XI for Sunday's clash against Bologna.

Scalvini defied the initial belief that his season was over, passing the late fitness test that had been set to determine his availability after working on grass in recent days and recovering more quickly than expected. The defender has tallied at least one tackle in six straight outings, all starts, totaling 10 tackles, 14 interceptions and 17 clearances over that span while helping secure two clean sheets, scoring and assisting once, and his return is a timely boost for an Atalanta side already dealing with injury concerns surrounding Sead Kolasinac. His ability to earn a starting role after being initially ruled out for the season is a remarkable turnaround that gives the coaching staff a much-needed defensive option heading into the weekend.