Giorgio Scalvini News: Makes starting XI

Scalvini (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Inter Milan.

Scalvini makes the starting XI for Saturday's match against Inter Milan after missing the midweek game due to a previous red card and sitting out one match with a knock. Atalanta had used a different scheme in his absence that did not work out, with Odilon Kossounou and Berat Djimsiti filling in within their usual setup. Scalvini has recorded at least one clearance in his last eight appearances, totaling 26, while contributing to two clean sheets and adding 16 tackles (nine won), 15 interceptions and seven blocks over that span.