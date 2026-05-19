Giorgio Scalvini News: Registers five tackles versus Bologna

Scalvini (ankle) drew two fouls and had three clearances, one interception and five tackles (two won) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Bologna.

Scalvini recovered extremely quickly from an ankle sprain and played the whole game, turning in a solid shift and matching his season high in tackles, but his team conceded once. He has tallied at least one tackle in the last five tilts, amassing 17. Additionally, this marked his fourth straight game with one or more interceptions, for a total of 11. Finally, he has logged one or more tackles in seven fixtures in a row, racking up 15 (six won), scoring and assisting once and helping secure two clean sheets during that stretch.