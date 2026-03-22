Giorgio Scalvini News: Routine showing in Verona meeting
Scalvini had two shots (zero on goal), two interceptions and two clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win against Verona.
Scalvini didn't fill the stat sheet, but his side managed to keep a rare clean sheet in an easy match-up. He has posted at least one interception in four displays in a row, totaling 10 and tallying two blocks over that span. This marked his 11th consecutive appearance with at least one clearance, for a total of 36. Instead, he didn't have a tackle for the first time in six outings.
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