Giorgio Scalvini News: Ruled out Saturday

Scalvini (knee) hasn't been selected for Saturday's clash with Udinese.

Scalvini hasn't passed a late fitness test and will have a week to recover for next Saturday's bout versus Inter since he's suspended for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League tie against Bayern Munich after getting expelled from the bench in the previous tilt. Odilon Kossounou and Berat Djimsiti will soak up his minutes.