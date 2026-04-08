Giorgio Scalvini News: Scores opener

Scalvini scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 3-0 victory over Lecce.

Scalvini opened the scoring in Monday's 3-0 win over Lecce, finishing confidently after a well-timed run into the box and a quick move to beat his defender on a pass from Charles De Ketelaere. The center-back once again showed his two-way impact, combining defensive solidity with two tackles and three interceptions while contributing offensively, stepping forward when needed and using his positioning and composure to control the back line. The defender has now scored three goals this season, remaining a consistent threat on set pieces.