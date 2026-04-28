Giorgio Scalvini News: Sets up teammate against Cagliari

Scalvini assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate), five clearances and four interceptions in Monday's 3-2 defeat to Cagliari.

Scalvini had a strong performance in the back, even though his side allowed three goals, matching his season high in interceptions, and fed Gianluca Scamacca with a nice pass in the opposing box on the second goal. It's his first assist of the season. He has tallied two tackles in four games in a row, winning half of them, contributing to one clean sheet and adding eight interceptions, 12 clearances and five chances created over that span.