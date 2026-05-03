Giorgio Scalvini News: Turns in good shift versus Genoa

Scalvini had four interceptions, four clearances and two shots (zero on target) and created one scoring chance in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Genoa.

Scalvini got the job done in both phases as usual and racked up stats in the back, helping Atalanta secure their first clean sheet in four matches. He has logged at least one tackle in the last five games, totaling nine (four won) and posting six chances created, six shots (one on target) and 12 interceptions over that span, with one goal and one assist. Additionally, this marked his third straight performance with four or more clearances (13 total).