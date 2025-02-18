Giorgos Giakoumakis News: Provides assist in defeat

Giakoumakis assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Giakoumakis registered an assist in the 98th minute of the match, helping Cruz Azul score their solitary goal of the contest. The forward has gotten off to a strong start this tournament, recording four goal contributions in six games played.