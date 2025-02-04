Fantasy Soccer
Giorgos Giakoumakis headshot

Giorgos Giakoumakis News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Giakoumakis scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Friday's 3-2 victory over Club Tijuana. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Giakoumakis notched his second goal of the Clausura as he extended the lead in the 33rd minute. Additionally, he helped open up the scoring as he provided an assist in the sixth minute.

Giorgos Giakoumakis
Cruz Azul
More Stats & News
