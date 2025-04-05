Giorgos Giakoumakis News: Starting in derby
Giakoumakis (hamstring) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's match versus Pumas.
Giakoumakis finally left his physical problem behind, gaining a spot in the front line at the expense of Angel Sepulveda. While there could still be rotations in a busy schedule, the Greek is an appealing fantasy option whenever he's on the pitch, having scored twice and assisted three times in 10 league games this year.
