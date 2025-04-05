Fantasy Soccer
Giorgos Giakoumakis News: Starting in derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Giakoumakis (hamstring) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's match versus Pumas.

Giakoumakis finally left his physical problem behind, gaining a spot in the front line at the expense of Angel Sepulveda. While there could still be rotations in a busy schedule, the Greek is an appealing fantasy option whenever he's on the pitch, having scored twice and assisted three times in 10 league games this year.

