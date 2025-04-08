Giorgos Giakoumakis News: Takes three shots in return

Giakoumakis (hamstring) had three off-target shots and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-2 win over Pumas.

Giakoumakis made his return to the team after missing the previous two games and was very active up front despite not being so accurate in front of the net. With nine goals and seven assists over 28 league appearances since joining Cruz Azul before the start of the campaign, the forward is yet to have the same impact from his Atlanta days but his performances have been enough to make him an undisputed starter up front.