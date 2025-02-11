Giorgos Masouras Injury: Suffers minor knee issue

Masouras (knee) took a knock to his knee during the game against Kiel, but this is not expected to affect his availability for Saturday's derby against Dortmund. He will train individually on Tuesday, and head coach Dieter Hecking will determine the exact load control in the coming days in close consultation with the medical department, the club announced.

