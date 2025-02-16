Giorgos Masouras News: Logs brace in win

Masouras (knee) put in both goals in VfL Bochum's 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund Saturday. He finished with seven shots (six on target) and two crosses.

Masouras' knee injury was clearly minor, as he was the driving force offensively in Bochum's win. The midfielder should keep up this level of play against a Wolfsburg side which has conceded at least one goal in four of its last five matches.