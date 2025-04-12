Giorgos Masouras News: Seven shots, two on goal

Masouras generated seven shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to FC Augsburg.

Once in a while, Masouras will go off in terms of shots, as he did Saturday. This is the second time this season he attempted more than five shots in a game. But unlike the first of the two, during which Masouras logged a brace, he was goalless Saturday.