Giorgos Masouras headshot

Giorgos Masouras News: Seven shots, two on goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Masouras generated seven shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to FC Augsburg.

Once in a while, Masouras will go off in terms of shots, as he did Saturday. This is the second time this season he attempted more than five shots in a game. But unlike the first of the two, during which Masouras logged a brace, he was goalless Saturday.

Giorgos Masouras
VfL Bochum
