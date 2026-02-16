Giovane News: Assists equalizer Sunday

Giovane assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Roma.

Giovane subbed onto the pitch in the 79th minute with his side down one goal, and he set up Alisson Santos' outside-the-box strike just three minutes later to tie the match at 2-2. It marked his first goal contribution since joining Napoli in January. He created two chances and recorded one accurate cross in his 11-minute cameo off the bench.