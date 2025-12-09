Giovane scored a great goal with a half-volley from the edge of the box and followed it up with a well-placed assist across the area to Antoine Bernede to seal the game for Verona. He has continued to be Verona's most productive attacker this season, now contributing to seven goals in 14 league matches and creating 22 chances. He already has more goal contributions since joining Verona than in any other season of his career. Giovane will look to keep improving his form against a weak Fiorentina side that sits last in the league standings.