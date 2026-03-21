Giovani Lo Celso Injury: Back in partial training
Lo Celso (thigh) was spotted back in partial team training Saturday, according to Zona Mixta.
Lo Celso took a step forward on Saturday, getting through the team warmup before shifting back to individual work. That is a major win for Real Betis, as it puts him in a strong spot to keep ramping up his fitness and target a return at some point in April. His comeback would give the attack a real lift, especially after he handled regular starting duties while Isco (ankle) was sidelined. Still, Isco is also trending toward a return, so Lo Celso could end up facing a tighter minute share down the stretch.
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