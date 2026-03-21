Giovani Lo Celso headshot

Giovani Lo Celso Injury: Back in partial training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Lo Celso (thigh) was spotted back in partial team training Saturday, according to Zona Mixta.

Lo Celso took a step forward on Saturday, getting through the team warmup before shifting back to individual work. That is a major win for Real Betis, as it puts him in a strong spot to keep ramping up his fitness and target a return at some point in April. His comeback would give the attack a real lift, especially after he handled regular starting duties while Isco (ankle) was sidelined. Still, Isco is also trending toward a return, so Lo Celso could end up facing a tighter minute share down the stretch.

Giovani Lo Celso
Betis
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