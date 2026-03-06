Giovani Lo Celso headshot

Giovani Lo Celso Injury: Back on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Lo Celso (thigh) is back on the grass training but is still not ready to return.

The talented playmaker suffered a thigh injury against PAOK in the UEFA Europa League and is not expected back until after the international break. That said, the fact that he's training on the grass is a positive update. Lo Celso should challenge for minutes in midfield once he's healthy and ready to play.

Giovani Lo Celso
Betis
More Stats & News
