Giovani Lo Celso Injury: Back on grass
Lo Celso (thigh) is back on the grass training but is still not ready to return.
The talented playmaker suffered a thigh injury against PAOK in the UEFA Europa League and is not expected back until after the international break. That said, the fact that he's training on the grass is a positive update. Lo Celso should challenge for minutes in midfield once he's healthy and ready to play.
