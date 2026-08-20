Giovani Lo Celso Injury: Confirmed absent for season opener

Lo Celso (muscular) will not be available for Betis's season opener against Real Sociedad after failing to train with the group ahead of the match, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Lo Celso's absence is a real blow for coach Manuel Pellegrini given the Argentine's importance in the creative zone, forcing the coach to rework his midfield for a demanding opening test. The club is being cautious with his physical situation, preferring not to take unnecessary risks so early in the season and choosing to wait until he's fully recovered before reintroducing him to competitive action. Lo Celso is expected to remain out until his fitness allows for a safe return, with Betis leaning on squad depth to maintain their attacking threat in his absence.