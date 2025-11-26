Lo Celso was forced off at the break during Sunday's clash against Girona due to an apparent injury that required assessment this week. After examinations, it was determined that Lo Celso won't be available for Thursday's clash against FC Utrecht in the Europa League, and the playmaker is now a doubt for the derby against Sevilla on Sunday. This is a big blow for Betis since he is a regular starter when fit, and his absence will force a change in the attacking midfield, with Isco taking on a larger role after returning from his ankle injury.