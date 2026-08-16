Giovani Lo Celso Injury: Managing muscular discomfort
Lo Celso (muscular) is reportedly dealing with muscular discomfort following his vacation, according to El Desmarque.
Lo Celso has trained alone for several sessions and missed Saturday's friendly against Inter as a result, with the club framing the situation as part of a physical adaptation process rather than a specific injury, though fans have grown frustrated watching the midfielder remain apart from the group despite limited World Cup minutes. No official return date has been given, and each passing day makes it more complicated for the Argentine, a potential key piece for Betis' Champions League campaign, to be ready for the start of the season. Coach Manuel Pellegrini is expected to address the situation before the season opener.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giovani Lo Celso See More
-
World Cup
Spain vs Argentina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Final30 days ago
-
World Cup
England vs Argentina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Semifinal34 days ago
-
World Cup
Argentina vs Switzerland Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal37 days ago
-
World Cup
Argentina vs Egypt Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 1641 days ago
-
World Cup
Argentina vs Cape Verde Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 3245 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giovani Lo Celso See More