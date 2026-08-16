Giovani Lo Celso headshot

Giovani Lo Celso Injury: Managing muscular discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Lo Celso (muscular) is reportedly dealing with muscular discomfort following his vacation, according to El Desmarque.

Lo Celso has trained alone for several sessions and missed Saturday's friendly against Inter as a result, with the club framing the situation as part of a physical adaptation process rather than a specific injury, though fans have grown frustrated watching the midfielder remain apart from the group despite limited World Cup minutes. No official return date has been given, and each passing day makes it more complicated for the Argentine, a potential key piece for Betis' Champions League campaign, to be ready for the start of the season. Coach Manuel Pellegrini is expected to address the situation before the season opener.

Giovani Lo Celso
Betis
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