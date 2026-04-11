Giovani Lo Celso headshot

Giovani Lo Celso Injury: Returns for Osasuna clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Lo Celso (thigh) is set to return for Sunday's clash against Osasuna, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini, per Zona Mixta. "It is a very important incorporation."

Lo Celso had been kept out of the Espanyol fixture despite training with the squad last week, with the staff preferring to take a cautious approach given his injury history. His return is a timely boost for Real Betis heading into the final stretch of the season, and while he figures to be eased back in from the bench rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup, having him available again gives coach Pellegrini a key creative option to call upon as the Verdiblancos push for a European spot.

Giovani Lo Celso
Betis
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