Lo Celso will miss Sunday's clash against Alaves after suffering a muscular injury a few minutes after coming off the bench in Thursday's clash against PAOK in the Europa League. The playmaker will likely be assessed in the coming hours to know the extend of the injury and his absence will force a change in the starting XI since he has been a regular starter in the frontline in the absence of Isco (ankle), with Pablo Fornals likely to start as the number 10 while Nelson Deossa could find a starting role deeper in the midfield against Alaves.