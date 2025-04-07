Fantasy Soccer
Giovani Lo Celso headshot

Giovani Lo Celso News: Assist for Betis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Lo Celso assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Barcelona.

Lo Celso is back in the lineup for the first time since his injury, logging in his second assist of the season. Since Feb 2, the midfielder had appeared five times in La Liga play, totaling an assist with eight crosses (three accurate), five tackles and four chances created in that span.

