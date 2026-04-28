Giovani Lo Celso News: Credited with assist
Lo Celso assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Real Madrid.
Lo Celso came off the bench in this draw but appeared at the perfect time for Betis, setting up Hector Bellerin's equalizer in stoppage time. As talented as Lo Celso is, he doesn't have a steady role in the lineup, which limits his fantasy upside overall. He should remain a bench option for the time being.
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