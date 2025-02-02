Giovani Lo Celso News: Plays 26 minutes

Lo Celso (groin) came off the bench in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Athletic.

Lo Celso managed to make his return to the pitch after missing the last two matches with a groin injury. He was not fit to start however, playing just 26 minutes while making three crosses and winning a tackle. Prior to his injury, the midfielder started the last five games, totaling two goals with 28 crosses (eight accurate) and 13 tackles.