Giovani Lo Celso News: Plays 26 minutes
Lo Celso (groin) came off the bench in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Athletic.
Lo Celso managed to make his return to the pitch after missing the last two matches with a groin injury. He was not fit to start however, playing just 26 minutes while making three crosses and winning a tackle. Prior to his injury, the midfielder started the last five games, totaling two goals with 28 crosses (eight accurate) and 13 tackles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now