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Giovanni Di Lorenzo Injury: Expected back for Como clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Di Lorenzo (foot) has successfully ramped up in training and should be a bench option for Saturday's game versus Como, Mediaset reported.

Di Lorenzo is close to full fitness after missing three months because of a knee sprain and foot injury. He'll likely be eased into action like other Napoli players returning from major injuries in recent weeks. He'll compete with Sam Beukema, Juan Jesus, Mathias Olivera and Matteo Politano once he's able to start, as he can handle multiple roles. He has recorded eight tackles (five won), nine crosses (one accurate) and five clearances in his last five appearances, contributing to one clean sheet.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Napoli
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