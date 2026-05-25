Giovanni Di Lorenzo News: Average showing versus Udinese
Di Lorenzo created one scoring chance and registered one tackle (zero won), two blocks and one clearance in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Udinese.
Di Lorenzo returned to the rearguard after playing on the wing last week and helped secure the clean sheet but wasn't too busy. He has put up at least one clearance in the final three contests, totaling five. He halted a three-game streak with at least one cross in this one. He's been affected by a pair of significant injuries this campaign, appearing just 35 times, scoring twice and logging 48 crosses (six accurate), 52 tackles and 53 clearances, with 12 clean sheets.
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