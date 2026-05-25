Giovanni Di Lorenzo headshot

Giovanni Di Lorenzo News: Average showing versus Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Di Lorenzo created one scoring chance and registered one tackle (zero won), two blocks and one clearance in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Udinese.

Di Lorenzo returned to the rearguard after playing on the wing last week and helped secure the clean sheet but wasn't too busy. He has put up at least one clearance in the final three contests, totaling five. He halted a three-game streak with at least one cross in this one. He's been affected by a pair of significant injuries this campaign, appearing just 35 times, scoring twice and logging 48 crosses (six accurate), 52 tackles and 53 clearances, with 12 clean sheets.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giovanni Di Lorenzo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giovanni Di Lorenzo See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
Author Image
Jack Burkart
June 14, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 24
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 24
Author Image
Jack Burkart
October 23, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 3
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 3
Author Image
Jack Burkart
October 2, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 18
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 18
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
April 18, 2023