Giovanni Di Lorenzo headshot

Giovanni Di Lorenzo News: DNP in Como fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Di Lorenzo (foot/knee) wasn't fielded in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Como.

Di Lorenzo stayed on the bench in his first game back from a pair of serious injuries that forced him to miss months. He could unseat Sam Beukema, Juan Jesus (personal) and Mathias Olivera (thigh) once he's fit enough to start. He recorded nine crosses (one accurate), eight tackles (five won) and five clearances in his last five showings back in January, with one clean sheet.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giovanni Di Lorenzo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giovanni Di Lorenzo See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
Author Image
Jack Burkart
June 14, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 24
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 24
Author Image
Jack Burkart
October 23, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 3
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 3
Author Image
Jack Burkart
October 2, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 18
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 18
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
April 18, 2023