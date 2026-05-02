Giovanni Di Lorenzo News: DNP in Como fixture

Di Lorenzo (foot/knee) wasn't fielded in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Como.

Di Lorenzo stayed on the bench in his first game back from a pair of serious injuries that forced him to miss months. He could unseat Sam Beukema, Juan Jesus (personal) and Mathias Olivera (thigh) once he's fit enough to start. He recorded nine crosses (one accurate), eight tackles (five won) and five clearances in his last five showings back in January, with one clean sheet.