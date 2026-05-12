Giovanni Di Lorenzo headshot

Giovanni Di Lorenzo News: Finds the target in Bologna bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Di Lorenzo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), two clearances and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 3-2 defeat versus Bologna.

Di Lorenzo returned to the XI after months but didn't look 100 percent and had a rough outing in the back, struggling to keep up with the opponents and causing a PK, but he hit the net with an alert finish on a set piece. He'll face competition from Sam Beukema and Mathias Olivera in the last two games. He has tallied nine crosses (one accurate), six tackles (three won) and six clearances in his last five outings, with no clean sheets.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Napoli
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