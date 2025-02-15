Fantasy Soccer
Giovanni Di Lorenzo News: Mostly quiet versus Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Di Lorenzo had two crosses (zero accurate), one interception, two clearances and two tackles (one won) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Lazio.

Di Lorenzo was more effective in the back than in the final third despite playing in a more attacking role as a result of tactical adjustment. The tweak could last until David Neres (thigh) returns. He has totaled four key passes, seven crosses (two accurate), six tackles (three won) and eight clearances in the last five fixtures, without any contribution or clean sheet.

